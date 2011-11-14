Charlotte ARTery keeps getting better

Charlotte ARTery is a small, but growing, local, artist-run collective leveraging marketing and business resources to provide a venue for emerging and mid-career Charlotte area artists. It has core members and guests who exhibit in each of its handful of shows throughout the year. This month, you can experience an excellent new group exhibit called “Momentum” at Ciel Gallery in South End.

Although Charlotte ARTery does not yet have a permanent space, this is only one of its short-term exhibitions its hosted in a number of local hot spots around town, including many in the blossoming South End area. Last year, it was awarded a matching two year “Cultural Innovation Grant” from the Arts & Science Council (a Knight arts grantee) and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

This investment is no surprise, as its marketing materials and exhibition venues have been improving, growing right along with its group of talented artists. Having enjoyed several Charlotte ARTery shows throughout the past couple of years, I find each show keeps getting better — both the art itself and the presentation/location, too. (Check out the Flickr Photostream on its website to see this transition.)

Just like the diverse show at Charlotte Art League around the corner, this latest Charlotte ARTery exhibit is a great mix of of 2-D and 3-D, realistic and abstract, as well as glass, clay, paint, paper, natural mixed media materials and even wax. There are simple and subtle works right next to art that is thick with detailed layers.

Pam Winegard’s “Reeds” and “River” oil stick abstract studies on kaolin-coated paper are an excellent contrast to Diane Pike’s “The Thief.” Pike’s oil-on-canvas paintings have an inner rich, luminous glow that pulls in the viewer. Payne’s large drawing, painting and mixed media pieces do the same — hold your gaze. He marries realism with abstraction and adds a number of subtle details that move you through the work.

Some of the most fascinating pieces in the show were Natalie Abrams wax works and Nagy’s “Archetype” mixed media wall hangings, especially the “Madonna.” The Abrams’ pieces are solid, yet fluid and simple, yet complex. These wax wall sculptures seem light like fabric, with organic patterns that make it feel as though it once had life.

Artists create, making something out of nothing. Rarely is it completely brand new, but these Charlotte ARTery artists are exploring interesting and innovative approaches in their chosen media. The styles represented in “Momentum” are diverse and illustrate why these local artists are ones to watch.

It’s always free to visit Ciel Gallery, and don’t miss the festive closing reception of “Momentum” on Friday, Nov. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.