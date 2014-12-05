The winners of ArtPop 2015 are…
ArtPop 2015 is fast approaching, and the winners were announced last night at a swanky event at the soon to be Le Méridien Hotel. It was quite a crush as journalists, artists, Arts & Science Council staff and Adams Outdoor Advertising employees mixed and mingled, eagerly waiting to hear which artists had been selected. This is just the second year of the ArtPop program here in the Queen City, but it has garnered significant attention and favor with the public. In fact, 6,700 votes were cast this year to pick the remaining five artists for the 2015 roundup–up dramatically from the number of votes cast last year.
Laura Rasmussen, mixed media ArtPop entry.
The artists selected by public vote are:
- Emily Andress, Charlotte (oil painting)
- Rocio Llusca, Charlotte (acrylic on canvas)
- Ladianne Henderson, Charlotte (mixed media on paper)
- Leandro Manzo, Charlotte (oil pigments on paper)
- Nancy Marshburn, Davidson (pastel)
- Deborah Triplett, Charlotte (photography)
Emily Andress, 2015 ArtPop entry.
The artists selected by the ArtPop jury:
- Sy Arden, Charlotte (cut paper and ink)
- Luis Ardila, Charlotte (oil on canvas)
- Laura Brosi, Charlotte (polymer clay)
- Arthur Brouthers, Charlotte (acrylic paint, resin on wood panel)
- Sala Faruq, Charlotte (gourd and mixed media)
- Rose Hawley, Charlotte (glass)
- Alice Holleman, Troutman (watercolor and ink)
- Janet Lasher, Charlotte (glass and metal beads)
- Indrani Nayar-Gall, Charlotte (intaglio, drawing and cutting on paper)
- Laura Rasmussen, Huntersville (mixed media)
- Terry Shipley, Charlotte (ceramics)
- Bree Stallings, Charlotte (acrylic, ink and spray paint)
- Denise Torrance, Pineville (silk painting)
- Jason Woodberry, Charlotte (digital illustration and photography)
Leandro Manzo, oil pigments on paper ArtPop entry.
Billboard installations will begin the week of January 5, 2015, and selected artworks will be displayed throughout the year. There are no guarantees on where artists’ work will be located; selected artworks can be placed anywhere in Adams Outdoor Advertising’s Charlotte coverage area and will rotate across locations on a space available basis. In January check out the charlottecultureguide.com for up-to-date locations and a driving tour. Charlotte ArtPop 2015.
