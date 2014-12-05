The winners of ArtPop 2015 are…

ArtPop 2015 is fast approaching, and the winners were announced last night at a swanky event at the soon to be Le Méridien Hotel. It was quite a crush as journalists, artists, Arts & Science Council staff and Adams Outdoor Advertising employees mixed and mingled, eagerly waiting to hear which artists had been selected. This is just the second year of the ArtPop program here in the Queen City, but it has garnered significant attention and favor with the public. In fact, 6,700 votes were cast this year to pick the remaining five artists for the 2015 roundup–up dramatically from the number of votes cast last year.