Charlotte Ballet: an ever changing work of art

After 44 years, the North Carolina Dance Theatre sheds its cumbersome name in lieu of a more concise and appropriate appellation: Charlotte Ballet! Announced at the opening of Dwight Rhoden’s “Othello” on April 24th, the change in name was met with raucous cheers and applause. Officially, the new name went into effect on April 27, 2014 and will be touted by a far reaching re-branding campaign that features the taglines “Expose Your Senses” and “An Ever Changing Work of Art.”

“Our new name reflects our commitment to being a part of the thriving and vibrant arts community of Charlotte. We are proud to be a part of this region’s development and to celebrate the city that has been celebrating us for years,” commented dancer Pete Leo Walker, whose face and form are featured prominently in the new ad campaign.

But, as artistic director Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux made clear, “this transformation is not about changing what we do—it’s about defining it. Our dancers are known for their ability to perform classical ballets as well as innovative, contemporary works. No matter how far we push the perceptions of ballet and infuse other dance styles, our performances have always been and will continue to be, rooted in the tradition of ballet.”

North Carolina Dance Theatre’s Pete Leo Walker. Photo by Peter Zay

So why now? According to statements made by the chair of the board, Tracey Hembrick, and executive director Douglas Singleton, financially this was the perfect moment. Annual revenues have grown to more than $5.5 million, and, since 2009, ticket buyers have increased by 70 percent. Hembrick noted, “This has created the opportunity to re-examine our brand and align long-term, sustainable strategies for growth.”

“Innovative Works.” Photo by Jeff Cravotta

Ballet enthusiasts will also be pleased to know that Charlotte Ballet’s 2014/2015 season has been announced. Performances include:

“Dangerous Liaisons” choreographed by Sasha Janes

George Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments”

Bonnefoux’s annual “Nutcracker”

“Innovative Works”

Bonnefoux’s “Peter Pan”

“Contemporary Fusion”