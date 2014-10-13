If the rainy weather kept you at home this weekend, then you missed Charlotte Ballet’s dramatic re-envisioning of “Dangerous Liaisons.” This is the second production of Sasha Janes’ choreography, which premiered in 2012, and brings the 1782 French novel “Les liaisons dangereuses” to contemporary ballet. This passionate tale of greed and lust was accompanied by an original score by popular cellist Ben Sollee, who performed live suspend over the stage. Here is a look at what you missed.

Carmazzi Janes and Cellist Ben Sollee in Charlotte Ballet’s “Dangerous Liaisons.” Photography by Peter Zay

Sexual predators Merteuil, played by Rebecca Carmazzi Janes who came out of retirement to reprise this role, and Valmont, played by Pete Leo Walker, manipulate the affections of a count and his young wife, as well as the naïve desires of a young virgin.

A climatic duel to the death between Valmont and Danceny

A tragic end for all as Merteuil and Valmont’s machinations crumble and implode

The darkened stage set with TV screens, and the pared-down costumes with allusions to the 18thcentury, both contributed to the modernizing of this story, as its plot was popularized by the late ’90s movie “Cruel Intentions.”

“Dangerous Liaisons” was Janes’ first time creating a contemporary ballet from an existing story (he has since choreographed “Carmen”). “The biggest challenge to choreographing a ballet using a story people may be familiar with, is staying true to the story while at the same time taking the liberty to recreate the drama through movement,” said Janes. “The story is all about relationships, so it’s great fodder for choreographing really interesting pas de deux,” he continued, noting that it’s his favorite dance to choreograph.

Charlotte Ballet’s “Dangerous Liaisons.” Photography by Peter Zay