Charlotte Ballet’s Patricia McBride to become a Kennedy Center Honoree

Patricia McBride, Kennedy Center Honoree.

Being honored with the likes of Lily Tomlin, Sting, Tom Hanks and Al Green is Charlotte’s own Patricia McBride as she joins the illustrious few honored by the Kennedy Center. The Kennedy Center Honors, now in their 37th year, provide recognition to living individuals who throughout their lifetimes have made significant contributions to American culture through the performing arts. McBride, the associate artistic director for Charlotte Ballet, was named one of the 2014 honorees late last week for her work as a ballerina and devotion to the field of dance.

“I am honored, astonished, moved, humbled and ecstatic to have been chosen by the Kennedy Center Honors Committee as a 2014 honoree. This is the giant of all honors! I have so many wonderful memories of dancing at the Kennedy Center with the New York City Ballet, and George Balanchine and Jerry Robbins, who made this all possible for me,” said McBride.

McBride joined the company of the New York City Ballet in 1959, and in 1961 became its youngest principal dancer. Her career is one of international acclaim, spanning more than three decades in New York and 100 ballets. George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins created many of their master works for her. Joining Charlotte Ballet in 1996, McBride, along with her husband Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, president and artistic director, have expanded and diversified Charlotte Ballet’s repertoire and continued its reputation for excellence.

McBride stated, “I’m so excited to share this incredible honor with the city of Charlotte and all of you who have supported Charlotte Ballet and our extraordinary dancers for all these years.”

Patricia McBride. Photograph by Jeff Cravotta; ©All Rights Reserved Jeff Cravotta

The Kennedy Center Honors medallions will be presented on Saturday, December 6 followed by a star-studded celebration saluting the talent and work of the honorees on December 7. This performance on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage will showcase great performers from New York, Hollywood and around the world, all giving thanks and tribute to the 2014 Honorees. The Honors Gala, a highlight of the Washington cultural scene and television season, will be broadcast on CBS Network Tuesday December 30 at 9 p.m.