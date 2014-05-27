Charlotte Shakespeare Festival goes psychedelic

The ninth annual Charlotte Shakespeare Festival brings Shakespeare forward to the psychedelic 1960s and ’70s with productions of “Love’s Labor’s Lost” from May 29-June 15, and “Measure for Measure” from August 7-24. As always, the festival is free, but donations are encouraged. “Love’s Labor’s Lost” will be performed outside at The Green Uptown, while “Measure for Measure” will be performed at the Booth Playhouse.

Charlotte Shakespeare founder Elise Wilkinson will direct “Love’s Labor’s Lost,” transforming the play into a Beatles-inspired musical romp set in the 1960s. One of the Bard’s early comedies, this play features witty exchanges and a happy ending. In it, four best friends attempt to swear off women and devote themselves to study for three years, but when a beautiful princess and her party come to visit, all oaths are off. The play will be performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 6:30 p.m. The Green is an outdoor venue, so bring blankets or lawn chairs.

“Measure for Measure.”

“Measure for Measure” is another of Shakespeare’s comedies, but this one much darker and cynical. It features secret identities and manipulations as the Duke, the master of ceremonies in the play, weaves a web of intrigue and secret plans around the subjects of Vienna. Tiger Reel directs this play, finding inspiration from the exploitation films of the 1970s. “Measure for Measure” will be performed Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.