Cheat sheet to the Green Line launch parties in St. Paul this Saturday

Detail from the post for Lowertown’s “The End of the Line is Just the Beginning” block party, Saturday, June 14.

Beginning Saturday morning, 10 a.m. on June 14, Minneapolis/St. Paul residents will be able to travel by light rail between the Twin Cities’ downtown areas. Conscientious drivers and cyclists are boning up on new share-the-road signage and safety rules. The months of construction and navigating around “the Trench” are just a memory. The trains are winding up their test runs, and neighborhoods along the Central Corridor are gearing up for the weekend’s big Green Line launch.

Stations all along the new light rail line are hosting parties through the day, highlighting the neighborhood flavor of each stop. Live performance stages and local food and drink purveyors will be on hand just about everywhere you might set foot off the train on Saturday.

Iny Asian Dance Theater will perform at the Western Street Station. Photo from a performance in Fresno this year, courtesy of IADT

There’s so much going on, a cheat sheet for the most interesting among all these Green Line launch events might be helpful. The biggest parties are happening, as you’d expect, at both ends of the Green Line. In St. Paul, Union Depot’s line-up celebrates the cultural wealth of Lowertown: The Current will host live music all day in the Plaza (including local favorites Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Doomtree, among others); on the indoor stage, visitors can see a variety of dance performances – Bharatanatyam, Flamenco and ballet. Find the full list of family-friendly activities in and around the station here.

Just down the street, Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar, along with the musicians and artists of the Northern Warehouse building, and the Lowertown Entertainment District are hosting “The End of the Line is Just the Beginning,” a day-long block party with still more to do, eat, hear and see. Bedlam Lowertown is now open for business; the Minnesota Museum of American Art is opening the 2014 MN Biennial this weekend – all within easy walking distance.

Jessie McNally will have a solo show at AZ Gallery in Lowertown, near the Union Depot station. (Read a review of an exhibition she had there last year, if you’re curious to see more.)

At the other end of the route, Target Field Station in Minneapolis will likewise host a day’s worth of live music, food and drink. (The young children in your life might be interested to know they’ll have large LEGO models of the Metro Transit trains on-site.) See the line-up for Target Field Station’s launch day activities on the Metro Transit website.

In addition, there are scads of community parties on offer in between. Here’s what I’ve got specially earmarked:

The Storymobile makes its public debut at the Victoria Street Station. Photo courtesy of Saint Paul Almanac

Just as the day’s block parties and community festivals are winding down along the Central Corridor, Northern Spark (the cities’ annual all-night public arts festival) will begin lighting up the dark, with scores of artists’ projects underway all night in the streets of Minneapolis. You’ll be pleased to know Metro Transit is giving away free rides – by bus, light rail and on the Northstar commuter routes – June 14 and 15 in honor of the weekend’s festivities.