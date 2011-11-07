Checking in with Hayiya Dance Theatre

As always, we have had a wonderfully busy and exciting month at Hayiya ! In October we performed at the first annual Jazz in the Valley (Ft. Valley). Our very own Pilar Wilder was honored as a Partner in Progress by NewTown Macon and also served as choreographer for the Mercer University / Stone Academy / Macon Arts Alliance collaboration opera A Muskrat Lullaby.

Hayiya had a ball working as coordinating sponsor for NewTown Macon’s Friday Fest: Gospel Fest where over 300 visitors were in attendance to enjoy the sights and sounds of Downtown, Macon! We also began rehearsal for a community flash mob to be performed in conjunction with a Community Health Works event.

And last but certainly not least, we rounded out the month as cosponsor and event coordinator for the 6th Annual Thriller Parade. We along with the 11th Hour Magazine and NewTown Macon thank the Community Foundation and College Hill Corridor for their generous support! With a crowd that swelled to nearly 3,000 visitors, the Thriller Parade has established itself as the premier fall event for our city. At Hayiya, we love to dance but we are ELATED to find and be apart of dance in our community.