Cherry Blossom Festival and Knight Arts feature William Murphy’s unplugged gospel show

With Macon being a part of the Bible Belt, gospel music is a huge phenomenon in the community. Therefore, with a church on almost every corner, it makes sense to embrace the spiritual music of all denominations. This year marks 32 years of the Cherry Blossom Festival, a Knight Arts grantee. The programming has become more diverse over time. And, this year, Brandon Gardner, the program director, booked the famous William Murphy to perform an unplugged session with local choirs, including Beulahland Mass Choir and New Hope International Love 24. In previous years, the Cherry Blossom Festival has been showcasing gospel choir groups in the Third Street Park. This year’s concert will take place at the 567 Center for Renewal, a Knight Arts grantee, as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival on Friday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. From the buzz around town, it seems like this concert should have been booked outdoors. I can bet my life there will be standing room only. And, if you don’t get there early with your canned good, you may have to listen from outside.