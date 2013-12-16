Now through December 21st, one of Shakespeare’s most beloved romantic comedies, “Twelfth Night,” filled with disguised women, practical jokes, mistaken identities and misplaced love is being performed at the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte by Chickspeare: Charlotte’s All-Female Shakespeare Co. Tickets are $25 and include a special appearance of NoDa Brewing Company and their holiday infused brew Coco Loco.

Chickspeare turns the all-male acting troupe of the Elizabethan era on its head by using an all-female company of actors. Chickspeare began performing in the now-defunct Johnson Brewery on Central Avenue in 1998 and other unique Charlotte venues since its sale. After a long hiatus, Chickspeare returned in 2012 performing at NoDa Brewing Company. Their production of “Twelfth Night” takes the roaring 1920s as its backdrop with a Prohibition-era speakeasy, blaring jazz and flowing bootleg liquor. According to Joanna Gerdy, Chickspeare artistic director, the ’20s are the perfect setting for “Twelfth Night,” as women were gaining greater independence through voting rights and a more relaxed social atmosphere.

“Twelfth Night,” as you may be aware, is one of Shakespeare’s infamous cross-dressing comedies where the female protagonist, Viola, dresses like a man after being ship wrecked in Illyria. A comedic love triangle ensues with Viola, known as Cesario when dressed like a man, falls for her lord Orsino, who is in love with the lady Olivia, who upon meeting Cesario falls for him/her. Other hilarious rollicking ensues amongst the members of Olivia’s household, and all is resolved when Sebastian, Viola’s twin brother (whom she thought died in the wreck) shows up.

The last few performances of Chickspeare’s “Twelfth Night” are December 19, 20 and 21 with the Thursday and Friday shows starting at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday show at 8 p.m. Tickets are purchased through the Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte online or by calling 704-342-2251.