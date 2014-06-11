Chris Allers, EVP of the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, speaks to Macon-Bibb County

Second Annual Macon-Bibb Arts Advocacy Breakfast.

The Second Annual Macon-Bibb County Arts Advocacy Breakfast will focus on how artistic talent can be a driving force that boosts the wealth of all communities. Chris Allers, the executive vice president for the Georgia Center for Nonprofits, has functioned in the arena of nonprofits for more than 20 years. Allers has co-founded and served on many nonprofit boards, including the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, Positive Impact, Pathways Community Network and Crossroads Ministries.

Chris Allers, executive vice president of Georgia Center for Nonprofits.

Although the missions for each of the previously mentioned corporations may differ, the fundamental basis of running them is the same. As a matter of fact, almost all of them make use or recognize some type of artistic measure to help with fundraising and creating awareness of their causes. Chris Allers is also a consultant for other nonprofits, an author and a professional mental and physical health counselor.

Georgia Center for Nonprofits.

The Second Annual Macon-Bibb County Arts Advocacy Breakfast will also highlight renderings and displays from many art disciplines by local associations. This production is for the early birds, and it goes on from 7:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. at the Douglass Theatre located at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in downtown Macon. It’s hosted by the Macon Arts Alliance, a Knight Arts grantee, and sponsored by the Community Foundation of Central Georgia. A small morning meal will be served before the lineup starts. You can register to attend this free event by clicking here.