Chuck Leavell and Friends concert to support Allman Brothers Band Museum

A special performance of Chuck Leavell and Friends will be held at the Cox Capitol Theatre on Saturday, December 21. The event is a benefit for the Allman Brothers Band Museum and the kick-off of a concert series partnership between the museum and the theater’s management, the Moonhanger Group.

Chuck Leavell. Photo courtesy of Cox Capitol Theatre

Chuck Leavell is one of the most recognizable names in music in Macon and Central Georgia. Leavell, who has played keyboard for The Rolling Stones, The Black Crowes, Eric Clapton, and The Allman Brothers Band, lives on a tree farm just outside Bibb County. Along with being a renowned keyboardist, he’s also an advocate for sustainable tree farming.

According to Wes Griffith at Moonhanger Group, their team is excited to be working with the Big House Foundation on the new concert series. Details about future shows will be forthcoming. For now, audiences are invited to enjoy music by Leavell this Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $35-$62.50.