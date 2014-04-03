Cinedelphia Film Festival keeps film freaky

Even if you happened to catch the dizzying preview to this year’s Cinedelphia Film Festival at PhilaMOCA on April Fool’s Day, you still may not know what the city is in store for this month, or at least you may not be able to put it into words. The hour-and-change long teaser sped by with clips from the upcoming barrage of video oddities, B- and C-List celebrity-spangled duds, maddeningly psychedelic animations, Nickelodeon-era nostalgia, godawful CGI, found-footage hilarity, long-lost IMDb-less features, and tributes to punk rock, Pia Zadora, and public access assembled by Video Pirates mad scientist Eric Bresler.

Cinedelphia Film Festival. Kicking off with the film/live action short “The Witness” by local filmmaker Classic Reinvention prior to the preview, the audience was surprised to find the plot take the characters right to the doorstep of PhilaMOCA, where the chase scene entered the space in real time, ending in a silhouetted surprise ending on the balcony, from which the protagonist didn’t escape.

Video Wars. Beyond the introduction, finding a place to begin is easier said than done, but the Thursday, April 10 screening of “Video Wars” is as apt as any. This early-’80s, Philly-shot James Bond spoof has video games, disco, Russian spies and world domination all crammed into one. Its existence unknown even to the likes of the omniscient Internet Movie Database, the cast and crew who will be in attendance were rightly shocked at the film having been unearthed, not to mention discovering that their presence was requested at the event.

Three different made-for-TV movies about the media explosion surrounding the Amy Fisher case of 1992 sees the teenage attempted-murderer portrayed in a variety of questionably dramatic lights. Director Dan Kapelovitz takes the liberty of combining all three melodramas into one “Triple Fisher” – saving us both time and dignity by splicing together a unique narrative nightmare that is greater than the sum of its parts.

“The Shining” forward and backwards simultaneously…

One can find a program exploring the later, less coherent work of Orson Welles; a live score by noisy Philadelphia band Psychic Teens while “The Shining” plays both forward and backwards; Werner Herzog-themed burlesque; a low-budget action flick made by an ambitious(ly untalented) lawyer; a 97-minute moving image madhouse made entirely of animated GIFs; and a Star Wars fan film consisting of 15-second submissions that recreate the entirety of “A New Hope.”

Add to this “Everything is Terrible” and “The Threee Geniuses” retrospectives, an insanely complicated animated masterpiece from Hungary with a live score, tributes to “Double Dare” and “The Wizard” complete with physical challenges and a video game championship, a smattering of weird horror movies and documentaries, and the programming for Cinedelphia Film Festival is bursting at the seams with madness.

While the festival proper runs from April 10-27, there will be a couple of events leading up the official schedule, including an analog video artifact celebration at Philadelphia’s last remaining video rental store, Viva Video. For a tight budget, there are also a number of free events throughout the program. If you’re looking for some off-the-beaten-path film gems, pop culture throwbacks, or just some trippy nonsense, this is the ticket. If nothing else, Cinedelphia Film Festival promises to be as riotous and raw as they come.