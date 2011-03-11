Cinequest: Report from the field

Take two weeks, 200 films, hundreds of artist, innovators, filmmakers, students & technologists and drop them in the heart of Silicon Valley and you get the groundbreaking film festival known as Cinequest. Located in San Jose and founded by film producers and Silicon Valley innovators, the festival prides itself on discovering & producing original voices, showcasing new technology and redefining film distribution – it’s billed as a “celebration of premium quality Maverick cinema, television and innovation.” This March, fellow filmmaker Chad Tingle and I had the opportunity to screen our short documentary Sunday’s Best, funded by Knight Foundation, at the event – here are some of my takeaways… Upon arrival, one quickly gets the sense of Cinequest’s uniqueness. First, there is the film lineup. There are notable pictures like John Tuturro’s Passione, portraying the robust and diverse sounds created by past and present Italian artists, as well as many inspired independent documentaries and shorts, including The World According to ION B, a 60-minute documentary chronicling the life of Romanian artist Ion Barduleanu. “Dying to Do Letterman” was the festival’s hands-down, crowd favorite. It’s the story of comedian Steve Manzan, who is diagnosed with cancer and given five years to live in the midst of pursuing his lifelong dream to perform standup on the David Letterman Show. Lighthearted and inspirational, the film showcases Manzan’s true comedic spirit while directors Biagoi Messina and Joke Fincioen offer new meaning to the celebration of life.