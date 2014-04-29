Cintas celebrates 50 years

Carmen Herrera “Blanco y Verde,” 1966.

It’s been 50 years now that the Cintas Foundation has been promoting cultural output from Cuba-born artists living and working outside of the island. Every year for half a century the foundation has awarded fellowships during an annual competition to writers, musicians and composers, architects and visual artists. The work of the latter is usually the easiest to see, as it is at “Impact and Legacy: 50 Years of the Cintas Foundation” exhibition currently up at MDC’s Museum of Art + Design at the Freedom Tower.

Out of the collection that now tops 400 pieces (one of the largest collections of Cuban art outside of Cuba in the world), more than 160 are on display, from all five decades of the foundation’s existence. Many of the artists are now in prominent collections and museums the world over. Just a few of the vaunted alumni: Felix Gonzalez-Torres, Carlos Alfonzo, Teresita Hernandez and Maria Martinez-Canas.

Felipe Dulzaides.

The golden jubilee marks a significant milestone for Miami and for the Cuban community that has added so much to its cultural growth. The importance of contemporary art work from the Cuban diaspora — not just here but globally — will be the basis for a discussion by the Latin American art scholar and professor at the Art Institute of Chicago Rachel Weiss, in conjunction with the exhibition on May 10.

Also, applications for the jubilee year competition are now being accepted, in the four categories of: visual arts, architecture, creative writing and music competition. They must be received by July 1; for all the information on the competition, go to www.cintasfoundation.org.