Clay tile workshop at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art

By Barbara Johnson Ross, Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art On Saturday, July 13, 2013, the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi was proud to host visiting artist Sheri Marshall of Holly Springs, Mississippi for a Studio Ohr workshop. Marshall creates beautiful carved tiles featuring various species of birds. Each student created two clay tiles and learned the correct process for carving, painting, and drying tiles. The artistic tiles made in the workshop are suitable for framing or hanging on the wall.

The workshops were held in the ceramic studio of the recently completed City of Biloxi Center for Ceramics building at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, featuring a state-of-the-art ceramics studio, new kilns and art classroom. Both workshops were filled to capacity with students from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, New Orleans, and Mobile, Alabama. Attendees worked with porcelain tiles that Marshall had previously prepared, ready to be carved. Each tile was at an optimum carving state. Working in a reverse process, the students carved designs in the tiles that were either free form or created from images and drawings prepared in advance. The end result was an eclectic and amazingly vast array of wonderful work. Marshall put it best when she said, “I had no idea I was going to be teaching an entire class of artists!”