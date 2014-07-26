Closing out the 2014 Summer Dance series

To close out the Summer Dance series for this year, on Thursday, July 24 th we welcomed back to the Summer Dance stage Jerry O’Hagan and His Orchestra, who played everyone’s ballroom dance favorites, including waltz, foxtrot, swing, tango and cha-cha. We had beautiful weather for our final Summer Dance evening of 2014, and everyone looked de-lovely dancing the graceful steps taught to them by the skilled instructors from Cinema Ballroom. Here are some photos:

Summer's not over at the Ordway, though! Check out the fun of Sing-a-Long-a Grease on July 30 and 31, celebrate the history of the American musical theater with Broadway Songbook: The First 100 Years of Broadway (Aug 7-10) and revel in the passionate songs and story of Evita (Aug 12-17).