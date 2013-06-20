Coffee talk with the artists at The 567

By Melissa Macker, The 567 Center for Renewal

The 567 Center for Renewal (a Knight grantee) regularly hosts a Coffee Talk with the Artists for the current month’s exhibit. The Coffee Talk gives art lovers a chance to get to know the artists, learn more about them and their approach to art, and how and why they create art. The next Coffee Talk, happening this Friday, will feature art faculty from around Middle Georgia. Craig Burkhalter of Middle Georgia State College, Michael Gillies of Georgia Military College, and Eric O’Dell of Mercer University are artists whose work is included in June’s exhibit,“Behind the Minds”.

Craig Burkhalter is an artist concentrating in printmaking, collage, and bookmaking. Throwing caution to the wind, Burkhalter’s prints usually consist of mockery and twisted humor. Not afraid to push buttons, Burkhalter’s works are witty and full of powerful and dynamic statements. He currently teaches at Middle Georgia State College and is Chairman of the Contemporary Arts Exchange in Macon, GA.

Michael Gillies’ inspiration from Old Testament scripture and contemporary Christian art symbolism is evident through his “Genesis Project”, consisting of paintings such as Cain and Abel and Crown of Thorns. His artwork also includes block prints, using cross and star-shaped canvases. Gillies is currently an Art Adjunct Professor at Georgia Military College in Warner Robins, GA.

Eric O’Dell is an artist concentrating in painting and drawing. Well-known in Macon for his landscape paintings, the majority of his work has a Southern connotation. His style could be best described as expressive realism. O’Dell is currently an Assistant Professor of Art in the Fine Art Department at Mercer University in Macon, GA.

The Coffee Talk will be held Friday, June 21 at 6:00 pm. The event is free, so join The 567 for coffee and conversation. The 567 is located at 533 Cherry St., Macon. If you have questions, call The 567 at 238-6051 or visit the website: http://the567.org.

“A Southern Way” by Eric O’Dell

“Cain and Abel” by Michael Gillies