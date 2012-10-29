College Street mural nears completion as commission renews focus on public art

Clinite’s mural is the result of a KNC grant acquired by The Facade Squad, a group which aims to beautify the College Hill Corridor. It is more than 75 percent complete as of October 28, 2012.

In late September, artist Heidi Clinite began work on a mural on the side of a former dry cleaners located on College Street, in the heart of the College Hill Corridor in Macon. The project is funded through a Knight Neighborhood Challenge grant, part of a multi-year revitalization effort. According to CollegeHillMacon.com, “What began as a Senior Capstone project for a group of graduating Mercer students developed into a comprehensive College Hill Corridor Master Plan, where public input was compiled to utilize the Corridor as a destination that improves the connection between Mercer University and Downtown Macon.”

The two children pictured in the mural currently live in the corridor. Clinite’s desire is to create a mural relevant to the people who call the corridor home.

A scissor lift was brought in to help Clinite reach the top portion of the building.

Currently at a midpoint in the five-year plan for grants, the College Hill Corridor Commission is assessing progress on every aspect of the master plan. Because of a desire for a more extensive implementation of public art, a new focus on public art is taking hold within the volunteer group. In August, the commission brought a consultant to Macon to hold a public meeting with the community and gain feedback on public art in the corridor. This week, a special committee will convene for the first time to begin working on a new, more aggressive approach to public art.

As Clinite’s mural nears completion, a tide is beginning to shift. Her mural is the largest single piece of public art to result from the KNC grants, but that title may be short-lived. Instead of representing the end of a process, her monumental work near completion at a time of renewed focus on public art in the corridor. Within the final two years of the Knight Neighborhood Challenge grant cycles, a myriad of new and exciting works of public art should fill a vital piece of the master plan and, hopefully, of the revitalization of a community.