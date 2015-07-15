Coming soon, Akron, the Knight Arts Challenge!

On Aug. 10, the Knight Arts Challenge Akron will officially open for applications, offering $1 million for the best ideas for the arts. This challenge is for everyone. Nonprofits, businesses, individuals and students are all encouraged to apply.

While the initial application is easy to complete – we only ask that you describe your idea in 150 words – we are hosting several events to provide more information.

On July 29, you can join us for happy hour at BLU Jazz+ and meet the Knight Foundation staff leading the challenge. Please RSVP on Eventbrite.

Then, Aug. 24-26, we will hold a series of community Q&A sessions that will provide insights on crafting successful applications, the challenge timeline and more.

The Q&A schedule is below:

5:30 p.m., Aug. 24: Akron Urban League, 440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, RSVP

5:30 p.m., Aug. 25: Mustard Seed Cafe, 867 W. Market St., Akron RSVP

5:30 p.m., Aug. 26: Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron, RSVP

Meanwhile, find out more about the challenge, take a look at our list of Frequently Asked Questions, and get updates by signing up for our Knight Arts Challenge Akron email list or by following @knightarts on Twitter.