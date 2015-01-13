Coming soon: The Knight Arts Challenge!

Challenge winners DJ Le Spam and the Spam Allstars perform at the South Florida awards ceremony. Photo by Patrick Farrell.

If you live in South Florida, Detroit, St. Paul, Minn., or Akron, Ohio, we hope you're getting those ideas ready. The Knight Arts Challenge will open in those cities in coming months, and we'll be looking for the best ideas for the arts. South Florida kicks off the bunch on Jan. 26, with other cities following this spring and summer.

We’re excited to share the schedule for submissions 2015:

South Florida: Jan. 26 to Feb. 23.

Detroit: March 16 to April 13.

St. Paul: April 20 to May 18.

Akron: Aug. 3 to 31.

In each city, we’ll be hosting Q&A sessions so applicants can have all their questions answered. In the meantime, you can look at the Knight Arts Challenge FAQ for your city, linked in the calendar above, and read through the winning ideas from past challenges.

Remember, this is an ideas contest. We’re looking for new and innovative arts projects. Anyone can apply – whether you’re part of an organization, a for-profit business or an individual artist. Your submission just needs to follow three rules:

The idea is about the arts. The project takes place in or benefits the community in which the challenge is based. You find other funding to match the Knight Foundation grant.

Best of luck!