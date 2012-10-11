Community Day at the McColl Center for Visual Art
Art, culture and community combine in one fun, family-friendly day at the McColl Center for Visual Art (a Knight Arts grantee) this Saturday October 13th from 11-4 p.m. Community Day will feature current resident artists leading a variety of art activities and classes, while Yoga One will conduct yoga sessions for children and adults on the center’s lawn. Harvest Moon Grille, a farm-to-fork restaurant on Tryon Street, will feature a chef demonstration focusing on the preparation of local seasonal food.
Some of the activities include:
- A portrait session with JoAnn Sieberg-Baker where participants can explore their perception of identity and take home a printed portrait.
- Experiments in clay with Tomoo Kitamura will encourage visitors to get their hands dirty and play with clay.
- A collaborative recycled sculpture project with Susannah Mira whose work focuses on notions of progress which she conveys through the use of manufacturing sidestream and discarded materials.
- A postcard for the “Dear President Project” led by Diana Arvanties.
- Environmentally inspired face painting with Michael Haag who is the Environmental Artist-in-Residnece. Haag will also discuss the solar cell leaf packs that are a significant component of the out-door bench he is creating for the Center.
- A self portrait using drawing and printmaking techniques led by Ibrahim Miranda.
“Life Forms 1-4” by Tomoo Kitamura.
The McColl Center located in a neo-Gothic Presbyterian Church houses nine artists’ studios with 5,000 square feet of gallery space. It strives to engage the public with art and artists, making the creative process accessible through programs like Open Studio Saturdays and educational outreach. Community day is very much in line with these goals; not only will it directly engage the community with the Artists-in-Residence, but it will also encourage children and adults to incorporate creativity into their daily lives to improve health and happiness.
The McColl Center for Visual Art: 721 N. Tryon St., Charlotte; 704-332-5535; www.mccollcenter.org. Open to the public Thursday and Friday, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; and by appointment.
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article