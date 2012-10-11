Community Day at the McColl Center for Visual Art

Art, culture and community combine in one fun, family-friendly day at the McColl Center for Visual Art (a Knight Arts grantee) this Saturday October 13th from 11-4 p.m. Community Day will feature current resident artists leading a variety of art activities and classes, while Yoga One will conduct yoga sessions for children and adults on the center’s lawn. Harvest Moon Grille, a farm-to-fork restaurant on Tryon Street, will feature a chef demonstration focusing on the preparation of local seasonal food.

The McColl Center located in a neo-Gothic Presbyterian Church houses nine artists’ studios with 5,000 square feet of gallery space. It strives to engage the public with art and artists, making the creative process accessible through programs like Open Studio Saturdays and educational outreach. Community day is very much in line with these goals; not only will it directly engage the community with the Artists-in-Residence, but it will also encourage children and adults to incorporate creativity into their daily lives to improve health and happiness.