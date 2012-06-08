Community partnership at work in North Miami

The Museum of Contemporary Art and the City of North Miami celebrated community partnership at the June 5 th dedication of the North Miami Senior High School new mural. Miami artist and MOCA staff member Brandon Opalka worked with art students in NMSH’s Museum Studies and Fine Arts Magnet Program to create the 52-foot long mural entitled “Education is Universal” , visible from the corner of NE 135 th Street and NE 7 th Avenue. Opalka is a international muralist and was the featured artist of Wynwood Walls during Art Basel Miami Beach 2011. He was worked extensively in graphic design and art handling and has been MOCA’s xhibition Coordinator and Chief Preparator for the past year. Opalka’s inspiration for the design came from the high school students who worked to create the composition, and painted it over the final week of the school year. The mural symbolizes diversity, unity and education.

MOCA has provided integral support to the Museum Studies and Fine Arts magnet program in W.J. Bryant Elementary School, North Miami Middle and North Miami Senior High since its launch in 2008. Through curriculum development, teacher training workshops, classroom visits and learning expeditions, close to 8,000 students have been exposed to the many aspects of the visual arts. At the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new mural on June 5, North Miami Mayor Andre Pierre commended MOCA for the many ways the museum integrates art into the community. The museum has spearheaded lasting tributes such as t North Miami’s most recent Art in Public Places project The Electric Tree by artist Mark Handforth which is installed in Griffing Park. A new challenge grant from the Knight Foundation makes it possible for the museum to offer a myriad of opportunities for young people to develop skills and critical thinking through after school and summer programs for teens offered at no charge. MOCA Executive Director Bonnie Clearwater remarked “Every year we have the joy of celebrating students who have been part of MOCA programs graduate and advance to higher education, many times with the help of scholarships they have earned through their involvement with MOCA. These same students come back to us years later and report the pivotal role MOCA played in shaping their future. “