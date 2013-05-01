Community Supported Art shares go on sale in St. Paul this Friday

Work sample by theater artists Jason Overby and Telsche Thiessen. Photo courtesy of mnartists.org

For a fifth season, the flagship Community Supported Art (CSA) program will offer art-box “shares” of original, locally made work by a select group of Minnesota artists. This program takes after the buy-local ethos of the slow food movement and is modeled on the farm share programs of community supported agriculture. CSA is co-presented by mnartists.org (where, full disclosure, I serve as editor) and Springboard for the Arts (a Knight Arts grantee).

Work sample by visual artist Anne George. Photo courtesy of mnartists.org

Work sample by ceramist Ginny Sims. Photo courtesy of mnartists.org

Each CSA member will receive two boxes of locally produced artwork over the course of the summer months, occasionally topped off with a bonus “bumper crop” of additional art, coupons or special promotions. The pick-up evenings for shareholders will be held at venues throughout the Twin Cities: each event will offer live music, food and drink, and an opportunity to socialize in person with this season’s CSA artists. And the art boxes at the heart of it all? They’ll include original pieces made in a variety of media; past seasons boxes have included everything from original drawings to limited-edition prints, functional ceramic works and collectible vinyl records.

Work sample by visual artist Mary Bergs. Photo courtesy of mnartists.org

Since its inception, this Twin Cities CSA program, which directly connects artists with arts enthusiasts and budding collectors in the community, has been duplicated and enthusiastically embraced by a number of other cities around the country.