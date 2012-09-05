Concrete and Grass music festival hits Lowertown’s Mears Park

For more information visit www.concreteandgrass.com or Facebook.com/ConcreteAndGrass.

Out of all these, early September’s Concrete and Grass festival in Lowertown (a Knight Arts grantee) is the one I make sure to catch, without fail, every year. It’s not the largest music festival around here by a long shot, and while the lineup is always eclectic and beautifully performed, the musical fare isn’t flashy. But the logistics are so inviting: Concrete and Grass draws a good-sized crowd to Mears Park every year, but it’s never a madhouse. This time of year is particularly congenial, too: gorgeous, late summer/early fall weather – still warm, but noticeably free of the oppressively damp heat of mid-summer.

By my reckoning, Concrete and Grass is also the friendliest of the warm season’s music festivals: people bring lawn chairs and actually sit and listen to the players; in the grassy areas of the park, small kids have room to run around and play – far enough away from the stage that young families need not fear bothering those listening up front, but still plenty close to hear the music and feel part of the action. One feels welcome to come and go (another huge plus for those of us with antsy children). It feels like a townie crowd; the vibe is more National Night Out than Rock the Garden. (You can get a feel for what it’s like in Matt Peiken’s little 3-Minute Egg clip on the festival from 2009, embedded above.)

This isn’t the biggest of the Twin Cities music festivals, but don’t overlook it – Concrete and Grass just may be the most convivial of them all.

Photo courtesy of Concrete and Grass.