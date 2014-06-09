Contemporary Art Exchange books the From Canvas to Country traveling art tour

Poster for From Canvas To Country – A Traveling Art Tour 2014.

Nikkea Takagi and Sid Enck, Jr. are a couple of visual artists who create Native American works. They are the masterminds behind the dynamics of From Canvas to Country: A Traveling Art Tour, which starts in California and ends in Illinois. In order to travel to various venues that include bookstores, festivals and galleries, they have launched a fundraiser where supporters can purchase hand-printed t-shirts with their artwork on them at fromcanvastocountry.bigcartel.com. Each contribution will be greatly appreciated and a huge help with assisting these artists and their travels.

Sid Enck, Jr. & Nikkea Takagi ready for their art adventure 2014.

The lineup for their traveling art tour started off in Louisville at Ultra Pop, a collectibles store. Next, it lands at the Contemporary Art Exchange, an arts studio, in Macon on June 20. Finally, the tour ends at Chicago Truborn, an art gallery, event venue and clothing store, in Chicago. While on tour, Nikkea Takagi and Sid Enck, Jr. are joined by Patrick Jilbert and Matthew Klemanski, who are also artists.

Artwork by Sid Enck, Jr.

Artwork by Nikkea Takagi.

Artwork by Patrick Jilbert.

Artwork by Matthew Klemanski.