Contemporary Arts Exchange celebrates First Friday July with sorcery, brass and “boredgames”
In July, First Friday falls on the fourth, and the Contemporary Arts Exchange has planned a flag-waving program to show its patriotism. All activities will take place inside the Contemporary Arts Exchange and in their courtyard behind the building. The theme of their First Friday July focuses on the topics of sorcery, brass and “boredgames.”
A group of musicians with different instruments will be playing for the spectators. Since this part of the program represents sorcery, the live animation and music must have a way of enchanting the audience. Now, the piercing sounds of the brass combination of a French horn and trumpet playing well-known melodies should be a hit. The coordinators for this event plan to make people move their bodies to the sounds emitted by this horn duo.
The boredgames concept is derived from word play around board games. Planned activities for this session consist of the audience coming up with words that partner with the guitar sounds from the effect pedals played by the musician. This is the first edition of such an event at the Contemporary Arts Exchange. The sorcery, brass and boredgames meshes a variety of art disciplines to create a night of fun. It’s designed for ages youth to elder. The activities start between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Exchange on 590 Mulberry Street.
