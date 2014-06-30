Contemporary Arts Exchange celebrates First Friday July with sorcery, brass and “boredgames”

Contemporary Arts Exchange First Friday July.

In July, First Friday falls on the fourth, and the Contemporary Arts Exchange has planned a flag-waving program to show its patriotism. All activities will take place inside the Contemporary Arts Exchange and in their courtyard behind the building. The theme of their First Friday July focuses on the topics of sorcery, brass and “boredgames.”

A group of musicians with different instruments will be playing for the spectators. Since this part of the program represents sorcery, the live animation and music must have a way of enchanting the audience. Now, the piercing sounds of the brass combination of a French horn and trumpet playing well-known melodies should be a hit. The coordinators for this event plan to make people move their bodies to the sounds emitted by this horn duo.