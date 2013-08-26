Continuing the thread of artist Jean Matzke’s life and work with a new book, “Fiber Matzke”

Here was someone who held many threads in her hands; an individual who gladly took on many roles and made many connections in the circles of her community. Jean was, first of all, a bright smile you encountered at the Textile Center, WARM [Women’s Art Resources of Minnesota] meetings, the St. Paul Art Crawl. A can-do person, she was enthusiasm incarnate, someone who’d jump in to help out, who took up others’ ideas and ran with them. … A wonderful artist in her own right; she was also loved for being one who served. She ran a gallery in St. Cloud for many years, and she continued to be a resource for many artists and students from outstate who came to the Cities. After she moved to St. Paul, into Lowertown Lofts Artist Coop, in addition to showing her own work, during the Art Crawl, she organized a ‘theme wall,’ where she curated and hung a show of other members’ work.