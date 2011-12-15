Cool film explores cool house
Friday, Dec. 16 The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art (in partnership with American Institute of Architects Charlotte) presents “Koolhaas HouseLife.” It is this month’s Architecture + Film Series screening at The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art (a Knight arts grantee).
Koolhaas is a creator of modern, yet contextual, designs.
The 2008 documentary takes a look inside Maison à Bordeaux (House of Bordeaux), designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. This French home is considered to be a contemporary architectural masterpiece.
Koolhaas directly interacts with the modern world’s gritty nature.
Filmgoers learn not only how Koolhaas fused modern design with everyday functionality, but with the help of an unexpected guide — Guadalupe Acedo, the home’s housekeeper — the audience also gets a glimpse of what it’s like to live inside an architectural work of art.
Koolhaas combines the best of modern technology married to specific needs of client and site.
The rectangular three-level, flat-roofed structure, completed in 1998, was designed for a newspaper publisher who was confined to a wheelchair. The house exemplifies Koolhaas’s philosophy that architecture shouldn’t change the world so much as the world should change architecture.
Koolhaas has strong sense of humanity, especially the connection between architecture and everyday life.
“Koolhaas HouseLife” Cool Film Explores Cool House Dec. 16, 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. film. Tickets are $15 and include light bites, a drink ticket and access to Bechtler galleries until 9 p.m. Purchase tickets online, by phone at 704.353.9200 or at the visitor services desk. A recorded 10-minute response to the film from Koolhaas follows the movie. Language: French (English subtitles)
