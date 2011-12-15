Cool film explores cool house

Koolhaas is a creator of modern, yet contextual, designs.

The 2008 documentary takes a look inside Maison à Bordeaux (House of Bordeaux), designed by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas. This French home is considered to be a contemporary architectural masterpiece.

Koolhaas directly interacts with the modern world’s gritty nature.

Filmgoers learn not only how Koolhaas fused modern design with everyday functionality, but with the help of an unexpected guide — Guadalupe Acedo, the home’s housekeeper — the audience also gets a glimpse of what it’s like to live inside an architectural work of art.

Koolhaas combines the best of modern technology married to specific needs of client and site.

The rectangular three-level, flat-roofed structure, completed in 1998, was designed for a newspaper publisher who was confined to a wheelchair. The house exemplifies Koolhaas’s philosophy that architecture shouldn’t change the world so much as the world should change architecture.

Koolhaas has strong sense of humanity, especially the connection between architecture and everyday life.