Corktown Cinema holds its premiere event

This past Saturday, I was fortunate to be on hand for “Cinema Barbeque VII,” the first event of Corktown Cinema ’s summer barbeque series, where I had the pleasure of enjoying two cult classics — “They Live” and “Parents.” Featuring a screen hung on the back wall of a former brass foundry just off Michigan Avenue — plus Anthology Coffee , popcorn and unbelievably delicious hot dogs by Porktown Sausage — the outdoor event was the perfect place to be on a warm summer night in Detroit. A good time was most definitely had by the many viewers in attendance, who were sprawled out picnic style in blankets and lawn chairs, or just roughing it on the asphalt.

The new independent theater is brought to you by the founders of the Burton Theatre, which had to be tragically and suddenly shut down in spite of growing popularity due to a landlord-tenant dispute. Although the Burton founders have been operating without a location, showing films in a variety of art galleries and warehouse spaces, they now have a home. Their new location has become something of a hot spot recently, thanks in large part to developers Angel Gambino and Scott Griffin’s efforts to revive the building, which now houses the Huffington Post, Detroit Soup and Curbed. Corktown Cinema, which is still very much in its initial phase, will eventually come to be a cornerstone of that building, though its importance will be felt throughout the neighborhood, of course, as well as throughout Detroit, bringing us our fill of the “art-house/indie/cult/weird” movies we’ve all been missing out on.