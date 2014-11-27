Corner Concerts initiate high spirits with music and location

Corner Concert #3 – New Madrid, White Violet and 100 Watt Horse at the Historic Shriner Temple flyer.

There’s an interesting concept going on around town with the Corner Concerts. Just imagine going to a show every month at a different location where indie artists are the headline acts. Some of these events may occur on the top floor of a parking deck, while others may take place in a huge warehouse. On December 6, the organizers of Corner Concerts have generated their third event, which will feature New Madrid, White Violet and 100 Watt Horse at the historic Shriner Temple on 745 Poplar Street from 7:30 p.m until 10:15 p.m.

This is definitely a good vibration for the city. These youngsters are making the atmosphere spontaneous, as well as taking the audience on a tour of Macon’s architecture and design. Of the musical acts booked for Corner Concert #3, New Madrid is a southern rock band out of Athens, as is their label mate, White Violet. The 100 Watt Horse band emerges from Atlanta and doesn’t claim a typical genre, but their smooth and gentle sounds will balance the upbeat hype created by New Madrid and White Violet.