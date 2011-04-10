Creativity, talent continue to flow during week 2 of O, Miami

Thanks to P. Scott Cunningham and his amazing team at the University of Wynwood, along with the financial support of Knight Foundation, O, Miami has created a dynamic poetry festival that has brought poetry to life and to the residents of Miami-Dade County through a series of craft talks, poetry readings and an array of hybrid, cross-genre performances. O, Miami shows us that Miami is—and will continue to grow into—a major literary center. If you haven’t attended any O, Miami events yet, make time because there’s a enormous amount of creativity and talent flowing through the avenues of this amazing city. Plus, we all need a lyrical uplift now and then, especially after a day in traffic. The following is a list of events through April 13th: