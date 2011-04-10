Creativity, talent continue to flow during week 2 of O, Miami
Thanks to P. Scott Cunningham and his amazing team at the University of Wynwood, along with the financial support of Knight Foundation, O, Miami has created a dynamic poetry festival that has brought poetry to life and to the residents of Miami-Dade County through a series of craft talks, poetry readings and an array of hybrid, cross-genre performances. O, Miami shows us that Miami is—and will continue to grow into—a major literary center. If you haven’t attended any O, Miami events yet, make time because there’s a enormous amount of creativity and talent flowing through the avenues of this amazing city. Plus, we all need a lyrical uplift now and then, especially after a day in traffic. The following is a list of events through April 13th:
When: April 11 – 7:00pmWhat: Craft Talk: Energy & Vision in the Poetic Line Where: >>>Bas Fisher InvitationalWho: Dennis Hinrichsen Info: Florida Center for the Literary Arts visiting poet Dennis Hinrichsen presents a craft talk, as a part of Denise Delgado’s Free School for Writing. The talk is on how to use the poetic line effectively on the horizontal to engage the reader with music and vision, and carry the reader via the line break down the page to drive the poem forward to its inevitable close. When: April 12 – 6:00pmWhat: Young Translators Where:>>> NWSA ArtSeen GalleryWho: Angel Cuadra & Jessica Machado, Lucia Leao Info: Miami-based poets and translators read their works. Spanish-English and Portuguese-English. Featuring Cuban exile poet Angel Cuadra. Doors to exhibition at 6, reading at 7. Free and open to the public.
When: April 13 – 7:00pm What: Now Taste This – Reading Where: BLT Steak at the Betsy Who: Jen Karetnick & Nick Vagnoni Info: Two local poets will read poems focusing on restaurants and food as a literary apertif for the meals of guests at the Betsy BLT. Reservations recommended: call 786.369.5426 or >>>make your reservation online. When: April 13 – 7:00pm What: Artist’s Talk: Sam Winston Where: >>>University of Miami Richter Library | Special Collections Who: Sam Winston Info: Fountainhead Residency artist in residence Sam Winston will give a talk about his text-based works and process. Free and open to the public, but capacity is limited. >>>Click here to RSVP. When: April 13 – 9:00pm What: Heebster CHAIku Where: >>>[email protected] Who: hosted by Daniel Reskin Info: An evening of live music and Jewish-themed original poetry. Admission is $10/$6 (students, seniors, artists) at the door or >>>by clicking here. When: April 14 – 6:30pm What: Poetry Everywhere Where: >>>Miami-Dade Public Library System | Main Branch Who: Liam Callanan & Campbell McGrath Info: Liam Callanan, executive producer of Poetry Everywhere, and award-winning poet Campbell McGrath will host an evening of screenings, readings, and discussions dedicated to poetry in the public sphere. When: April 15 – 1:00pm What: Writing the Room Where: >>>ArtCenter/ South Florida (South Beach) Who: Carol Todaro Info: At her installation, “Writing the Room,” at 924 Lincoln Road, Carol Todaro leads a group of local poets and artists in two hours of performances that activate the space.
