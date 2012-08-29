Cultural Passport Adds Urban Parks of Greater Miami, an eco-study tour for 8th grade students with the Urban Tour Host

By David Brown, Urban Tour Host

During the 2011-2012 school year, The Urban Tour Host featured its Urban Parks of Greater Miami Tour highlighting the Ecology and History of Miami’s Downtown Region. Four parks in the City of Miami were featured including: Simpson Park, Miami Circle Park, Bayfront Park and Lummus Park. This program toured approximately 800 8th Grade Students in the Cultural Passport program from South Miami Middle School and John F. Kennedy Middle Schools.

Students learned: (1) Upland Ecology and to identify the trees in the ” Brickell Hammock ” , (2) the history of the Brickell, Tuttle and Flagler families, founders of the City of Miami, (3) the significance of the Tequesta Indians, (4) the Seminole Wars as well as (5) Pioneer Life in early Miami (1828-1898).

For further information, please contact David Brown, M. A., The Urban Tour Host at (305) 416-6868. Inside Ft. Dallas (circa 1836- oldest building in City of Miami) at Lummus Park as 8th graders learn Miami history and ecology

Inside Wagner Homestead (circa 1857- second oldest building in City of Miami) at Lummus Park as 8th graders learn Miami history and ecology

8th graders at the mouth of the Historic Miami River

8th graders at Statue of Julia Tuttle, Mother of Miami at Bayfront Park