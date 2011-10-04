“Cups” by Christine Katz at Temple Gallery

Temple University’s Gallery at Tyler School of Art has a program entitled CofFree Monday. Billed as “your most important meal of the week,” students are encouraged to stop by before classes on Monday mornings from 7:45 to 9:45 a.m. for a free cup of specialty coffee and the lowdown on cultural events on campus and around the city. If free coffee and a gallery visit aren’t incentive enough, from time to time, CofFree Mondays will host special guests and musings about bagel evolution and the economy of Starbucks, among others.

Right now, Temple Gallery is exhibiting artworks that comment on the uses of coffee and coffee cups in our contemporary society. The current exhibit is “Cups” by Marie Christine Katz, which runs from Sept. 29 until Oct. 29. In a type of social experiment, Katz went around New York City from 1996 to 1999 and collected 128 cups from the homeless population. These cups, of course, mean something totally different to the homeless people who utilize them to ask for money, instead of filling them with hot, caffeinated beverages.

In the process, Katz paid the homeless people one dollar but asked for the cup in return, effectively turning the traditional panhandling process on its head. Sometimes, when the people would learn what the project was about, and that it was for art, they would ask for two dollars. Some people also refused to participate and let Katz have their cup. In this situation, Katz would donate a dollar anyway.

The project itself showcases the cups hanging from the wall, each with its own distinct character and appearance: some are worn, some are dirty and one has a small flower poking over its rim. Some are generic cup designs or plain white Styrofoam, while others are from recognizable chains, like Starbucks or Dunkin’ Donuts.

Katz also kept a journal recording her travels and the stories she heard along the way. For instance, the exhibit also includes 15 empty spaces for people who did not want to donate their cup. In their absence is written the reason why the cup was refused, such as the superstition of taking away their “lucky cup.” On the bottom of each cup is recorded the name and birth date of the participants in their own handwriting.

Overall, it’s a curious and telling project that sheds light on homelessness and on people in general. The wall of cups, each with its own story, reminds us that the people we so often pass on the street have histories and commonality with all of us. Maybe next time you’ll consider donating a little money or even striking up a conversation. Just be sure not to ask for anyone’s lucky cup.