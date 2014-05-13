Porcelain garments and pickaxes at Philadelphia Sculpture Gym

Both delicate and deceptive, the pieces hanging at the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym (PSG) right now provide a body of work without the body; garments discarded and displayed for all to see. The work of Daisy Quezada is on view for the month of May in her solo show “Un Silencio,” whose boundaries are rigid despite their apparent malleability. For the summertime, PSG – a Knight Arts grantee – is also gearing up for plenty of additional exhibits and events.

Daisy Quezada, from the series “Arbol de Violación.”

Initially, the somewhat voyeuristic exhibit by Quezada seems to be nothing more than an assortment of suspended underclothes. These dangling, creme-colored forms are not fabric, however, but they are just as thin. Each sculpture is an unbelievably thin piece of porcelain, warranting extra signage not to touch the extremely fragile art.

With folds and creases and ripples like the softness of the real thing, it takes a bit of imagination to consider that, to the touch, these objects would actually be rigid and brittle. There is a hint of the old saying ‘airing dirty laundry’ going on here, and we innately feel as if we are seeing something we shouldn’t be. This is quite like an exposé, a tell-all presentation of things many would be squeamish to share.

Underneath all of this, there is still a tenderness and a deep sense of nostalgia, though. Quezada says on her website that she intends to create something soothing based on her recollections of childhood and attention to detail. While this could be seen in the apparent physical texture and the desire for youthful innocence, not all of the show is so pristine.

Daisy Quezada, “Enterrando Los Recuerdos.”

Even some of these images evoke a disturbing sense of unease, but others are clearly more grave. One piece is comprised of a stack of concrete slabs formed around porcelain replicas of pants, a coat, and other various bits of doll-sized clothing. It is called “Enterrando Los Recuerdos,” or ‘Burying Memories,’ and it presents a slightly more grounded side to the other more loose and liberated artworks on display.

Daisy Quezada, “Untitled.”

Directly by the entrance, an untitled sculpture depicts a pickaxe sticking some type of blouse of brassiere to the wall. Although the action is implied, it is the only representation of movement in the entire exhibit, and it stands out as an entirely different and harsher attitude than any other piece. Perhaps indicative of restriction or regret, it acts as a punctuation mark for the show at large.

Throughout the summer, PSG will present additional solo exhibits in June, July, August and September. They are also slated to hold a week of workshops geared towards children ages 4-18 for PSG Kids Week, which runs from July 7-11.