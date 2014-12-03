Damon L. Brown takes center stage for a Saxsational Christmas at the Douglass

Saxsational Christmas features Damon L. Brown at the Douglass Theatre on December 5.

Originally from New Orleans, Louisiana, Damon L. Brown now resides in the Middle Georgia area. He plays gospel and jazz with his saxophone. Although he can play other instruments like the piano and drums, his first love is the saxophone. Brown is an artist who doesn’t have a problem playing gospel and secular music; in fact, he crosses the line and oftentimes combines the two.

Damon L. Brown was influenced to name his premiere album, “doubleBooked,” as a reflection of the initials in his name. Because of his skills as an electrical engineer, his album title is also a spin off of the term dB, which is short for “decibel,” a unit of measurement for the intensity of sound. He waited for 20 years of working in the music industry to produce his own album. After releasing “doubleBooked” in 2013, he was nominated for the 2014 Gospel Blue M.I.C. Instrumental Artist of the Year category.

When it comes to performing, he has covered areas in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. Like many musicians, he started out in the church. As an adult, he hasn’t strayed far from the church, either. Although he plays at theaters and concert venues, Brown always keeps his presence and talents visible in the spiritual world. Gospel is the root of his music, and he incorporates it in most of his performances, whether they are jazz or soul.

On December 5, he will headline the Saxsational Christmas concert at the Douglass Theatre with bassist Craig Wright, drummer William Cole; keyboardist Jamey Brown, saxophonist Otis Hicks and vocalists Wilbert Johnson at 8 p.m.