Daniel Buechele man and nature photographs at the Square through the weekend

Photographer Daniel Buechele has had some one-man shows in some uncharacteristic spots – trendy organic restaurant, cool coffee shops and now at a mainstay watering hole, the busy and popular Square Bar, in the Highland Square area of Akron.

The venue works, for as Hemingway might say it, it’s a clean and well-lighted place, with walls and pillars wending their way around to the nightspot dance floor.

Buechele’s exhibit is casually called “Photography to Canvas.” A painter as well as photographer, the artist said at an opening reception that this show affords him the opportunity to bring the two together by setting some of his digital images onto stretched canvas.

Buechele worked, he said, with a framing company based in California to make the transfer – choosing appropriate dimensions and thickness of frames that best showed off the individual pieces. As a result, some of the canvases are fairly large (perhaps 2×3 feet) while others are much smaller and thinner.

Part of those technical decisions have to do I would guess with artistic themes that the photographer seems to favor – odd angles, some exaggerated close-ups, saturated color that gives incredible vividness, landscape panoramas suggestive of faraway places, and ambiguous mood, among other considerations.

Daniel Buechele, “Smoky Mountains Nat’l Park, Butterfly Closeup.”

In one work, “Web and Map,” the artist reveals an ethereal spider web wafting over an old city map – all set in what looks to be near an open window with slight breeze in a forlorn room. For the artist, the web is a kind of metaphor for life, he notes, and thus placed with an old map, it grabs onto the idea of people living, leaving, and dying in an established community. It is, whatever else, very evocative.

Daniel Buechele, “Web and Map.”

According to Buechele, his primary concern is man and nature. Agreed, but not as most might think it – that is, man’s effect on nature on one hand, or his communion with it on the other.

This artist seems to look at interesting angles where man and nature are both present – and what does the separateness of the two add to what we see in the work. As one example, his “Elephant Ear with Iron Hand Rail in My Front Yard,” shows the two items kind of reflecting off each other yet creating an abstract, highly interesting, vision that can become beauty as you sit in your yard with things around you. Sometimes we catch glimpses of our life in how the things around us look together. That’s kind of cool.

Daniel Buechele, “Elephant Ear with Iron Hand Frail in My Front Yard.”