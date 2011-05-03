DDCDances closes season with new moves

DDCDances, the local company known previously as the Detroit Dance Collective, is concluding its 31st season with a concert at Marygrove College on Friday night. “New Moves,” which also includes performances by the Marygrove College Dance Company, will feature works by founding member and artistic director Barbara Selinger, company choreographer Corinne Imberski and noted 20th century modernist José Limón. Click here for more detailed information about the program.

The Detroit Dance Collective was formed in 1980. Since that time, Selinger created works that, as she put it, “touch the senses, express emotions through pure physicality and produce visually striking images that embrace and inspire audiences of all ages.” I asked her about her choreography and her influences.

Matthew Piper: What would you say is essential to your choreography? Barbara Selinger: My work is very much a visual art, which utilizes space as a canvas. Much of it includes video projections and collaborations with artists of other disciplines. I design, and color spaces through the art of dance and video projections to communicate ideas that are provocative and reflect the human condition. MP: What traditions do you draw from?

BS: I have been trained in a variety of styles, but have been inspired by the tradition of the late José Limón, one of the most prominent American choreographers in modern dance. [Limón’s] work is powerful, focusing on human drama and often incorporating themes from literature, history or religion. The principles and concepts of the Limón tradition are as pertinent today as they were 50 years ago, because they are based on things that define humanity — breath, gravity, time and our attempt to always communicate.