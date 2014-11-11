Anonymous 4×6 art sale at Fleisher offers everyone a chance to own quality artwork

Looking to add some new original works to your art collection? Would you like to donate to a reputable Philadelphia art organization? How about doing both without breaking your budget at the same time? If so, you are in luck, because this weekend Fleisher Art Memorial, a Knight Arts grantee, will be hosting its sixth biennial “Dear Fleisher, 4×6 Inches of Art” exhibition and sale, during which visitors can purchase postcard-sized artworks from a selection of some 350 artists from across the United States.

“Dear Fleisher, 4×6 Inches of Art.” Photo courtesy Fleisher Art Memorial

With around 750 individual images to select from, the only thing that remains the same across the board is their 4×6 inch size. Beyond that, they range greatly in their style, medium and subject matter, offering a wide assortment of artworks in which anyone and everyone will be able to find something they like. Every piece will be available for a modest $50, which allows access to many people who might not otherwise be able to afford work by many of these talented artists. The sales are first come, first serve though… so if you really want to get in on the action, you’d better be ready.

A full house for the 2012 “Dear Fleisher” exhibit. Photo courtesy Fleisher Art Memorial

Additionally, buyers will only learn the identity of the artist once they acquire a specific piece. The entire show is exhibited anonymously, encouraging attendees to base their choices on only what appeals to them visually, and not by knowing the person behind the picture. This open exchange is not only an excellent way to keep the focus on the art, but it will prove to be an awful lot of fun too!

Art lovers young and old get a chance to pick out their favorites at “Dear Fleisher.” Photo courtesy Fleisher Art Memorial

Since its inaugural exhibition in 2004, “Dear Fleisher” has exhibited thousands of works by more than 1,000 artists and raised more than $200,000 for Fleisher’s programs. “The range of works and the fact that it levels the playing field for access to original art makes Dear Fleisher an incredibly important exhibition,” says Executive Director Elizabeth Grimaldi. “It brings together so many artists — from professional artists, to Wind Challenge participants, to current and past Fleisher students — “Dear Fleisher” is a testament to the vibrancy of our community.”

The sale itself will take place on Sunday, November 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, and light refreshments will be available. On Friday, November 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., there will also be a preview party in the gallery ahead of the main sale. Here, a series of six additional works by an honorary committee will be offered by raffle. The committee includes Mohamed Bourouissa, Astrid Bowlby, Amze Emmons and Elizabeth Osborne, whose pieces will be framed by Ursula Hobson Fine Art Framing. Tickets to the preview event are $100 and $50 for young friends (ages 35 and under).

All proceeds will benefit Fleisher Art Memorial and its mission to provide accessible and affordable art education and community programs to the Philadelphia region.