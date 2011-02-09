Design Lab’s final installation

The Galleries at Moore College of Art & Design just welcomed the final installation of its DesignLab series, supported by Knight Foundation. The series of five exhibitions pairs Philadelphia-based fashion designers with area artists. DesignLab: Sarah Van Aken + Brenna K. Murphy wraps up a lively experiment in couture and creative collaboration on view 24/7 in Moore’s InSights gallery on Race Street, featuring new works by both the fashion designer and the artist. This pairing emphasizes the sustainable nature of both participants’ working methods and together they’ve said, “This installation is an exploration of process – the process of textiles and garment creation, the process of creating one’s sense of style, and, ultimately, how these processes affect a woman’s sense of self and understanding of her own body.” On view through March 15 – For more information, visit thegalleriesatmoore.org.