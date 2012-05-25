Detroit has big plans for Memorial Day weekend

No need for out-of-town plans this holiday weekend; Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit is chock-full of action!

The Detroit Film Theater has an exciting Friday night line-up: Friday Night Live & Detroit Film Theatre present “Friction: Moon Pool and Dead Band” in concert, as well as “The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye” onscreen. The cost of a single admission covers both the 7 p.m. live performance by Detroit electronic duo David Shettler and Nate Young, and the 9:30 p.m. screening of a documentary about the unusual romantic and artistic relationship between industrial-rock musician Genesis P-Orridge and dominatrix Lady Jaye.

On the art scene, “Reckoning a Peripheral Wilderness,” a solo show by Michael McGillis exploring the relationship between nature and human artifice, opened last weekend at A Public Pool in Hamtramck and will be running through June 30. If you haven’t made it yet to see “Post-Industrial Complex” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts grantee), this excellent show is co-curated by Curator of Public Engagement Jon Brumit and Curator of Education Katie McGowan, features locally-sourced human-scale production at the heart of Detroit, and is not to be missed.