Detroit has big plans for Memorial Day weekend
No need for out-of-town plans this holiday weekend; Memorial Day Weekend in Detroit is chock-full of action!
The Detroit Film Theater has an exciting Friday night line-up: Friday Night Live & Detroit Film Theatre present “Friction: Moon Pool and Dead Band” in concert, as well as “The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye” onscreen. The cost of a single admission covers both the 7 p.m. live performance by Detroit electronic duo David Shettler and Nate Young, and the 9:30 p.m. screening of a documentary about the unusual romantic and artistic relationship between industrial-rock musician Genesis P-Orridge and dominatrix Lady Jaye.
On the art scene, “Reckoning a Peripheral Wilderness,” a solo show by Michael McGillis exploring the relationship between nature and human artifice, opened last weekend at A Public Pool in Hamtramck and will be running through June 30. If you haven’t made it yet to see “Post-Industrial Complex” at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (a Knight Arts grantee), this excellent show is co-curated by Curator of Public Engagement Jon Brumit and Curator of Education Katie McGowan, features locally-sourced human-scale production at the heart of Detroit, and is not to be missed.
Of course, Movement 2012, the internationally famous Detroit Electronic Music Festival will be shaking up Hart Plaza from the 26-28. Among innumerable participants, this year’s featured acts include Claude Vonstroke, Major Lazer and SBTRKT. More information can be found at movement.us.Detroit Institute of Arts (Detroit Film Theatre): 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-833-7900; dia.orgA Public Pool: 3309 Caniff, Hamtramck; 313-405-7665 or [email protected]; apublicpool.comMuseum of Contemporary Art Detroit: 4454 Woodward Ave, Detroit; 313-832-6622 or [email protected]; mocadetroit.org
