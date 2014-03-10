Detroit, what’s your best idea for the arts?

Here we go, Detroit!

2014 is going to be an exciting year for the arts in Detroit. Yes, there are challenges. But we at Knight Foundation believe that Detroit is taking every opportunity to move forward with a vision that honors the city’s history and makes room for new ideas, new ways of working and new voices.

Today, the Knight Arts Challenge opens for applications, offering a share of $3 million to winners.

If you have questions or want tips on how to best craft your pitch, please join us for one of the Q&A sessions listed below. I’ll be on hand to answer questions and hear your thoughts.

I highly recommend reading through our extensive list of frequently asked questions and reading through the list of past winners. What’s the common thread amongst those that have won? The ideas tell a story about the culture of their community. They speak to the local experience, the things that inform and inspire your city’s personality.

So, what’s YOUR idea for the arts in Detroit? Tell us what you would do to make Detroit a more vibrant place in approximately 150 words and we just may fund it!

2014 Knight Arts Challenge Community Q&A sessions: Each begins at 6 p.m.

Hamtramck: Monday, March 24 at The Hamtramck Library (2360 Caniff St), co-hosted by HATCH Detroit

Southwest Detroit: Tuesday, March 25 at 555 Gallery (2801 W. Vernor Hwy), co-hosted by 555 Gallery and Southwest Solutions

Midtown: Wednesday, March 26 at The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History (315 E. Warren Ave), co-hosted by The Charles H. Wright Museum and several partners including Wayne State University

Downtown: Thursday, March 27 at The Virgil A. Carr Center (311 E. Grand River Ave), co-hosted by Arts League of Michigan

Northwest: Friday, March 28 at Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation (19800 Grand River Ave), co-hosted by Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation