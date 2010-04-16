Digi-Time at MOCA

You could label Cory Arcangel a digital artist, a video-game nerd, an ultra-contemporary composer, and you would be right — to a point. But after checking out “The Sharper Image” at the Museum of Contemporary Art, a show of Arcangel’s work from 2002 to the present,

you’ll get a better feel for the totality of what he does, making those labels too limiting.

Cory Arcangel (you’ve got to admit, what a cool name) first came to prominence with his manipulations of ancient computer games such as Nintendo and Super Mario. Since then, he’s played around with video, film, prints, compositions, and Net technology.

As Arcangel himself describes this comprehensive exhibit of his work, what you’ll find at MOCA is “a ton of new and old stuff. In fact, it’s the most of my stuff ever assembled in one place at one time … think tons of Photoshop gradients, cats, dancing stands, bowling games, Guns ‘n Roses vidz, etc.”

Cats? Yes indeed, the kind that wonder over a keyboard, producing a video version of the avant-garde composer Arnold Schoenberg’s “Drie Klavierstucke.” Really. In its YouTube form here, it’s kitchy and unsettling. Guns ‘n Roses? A tweaked version of “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” Or “I Shot Andy Warhol,” which is an interactive “shooting” game, where the targets come in the image of the Pope and Warhol.

These are clever interventions into modern technology, but they aren’t light-weight. As the museum describes it, “Arcangel has continued to question the visual appearances, uses, and longevity of consumer technology, examining how it defines our lives.”

But okay, maybe that is too heavy. The show is in fact fun, interactive, and the opposite of crusty, elitist art. To punctuate this, Cory Arcangel changed the font of MOCA’s entire website for the run of the show, to Comic Sans. Check it out.

If you want to delve a little further, there will be a Sanford and Dolores Ziff Art Talk on Arcangel on Saturday, April 24, at 2 pm.