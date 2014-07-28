Disco is the theme for this year’s Taste of the Arts: Studio 54

While some cities have a cultural arts department, the Macon Arts Alliance , a Knight Arts grantee, partners with Macon-Bibb County as an arts agency that serves the same purpose. Each year, they hold a fundraiser where our 60 plus arts’ organizations are invited to prepare dishes for competition. This year’s theme is centered around disco, and the decor, dress attire, and the music will reflect it all. In addition to the boogie fever, there will be free beer and wine, a raffle for a fancy trips, and a silent auction.

All proceeds benefit the Macon Arts Alliance’s programs, such as Amplify, Art Matters, Arts Roundtable, Momentum for the Arts and Ovations Community Calendar, just to name a few. The Macon Arts Alliance caters to the needs of our local artists with the digital revolution and by providing avenues to teach artists the business about their passions. Their track record has allowed them to evolve into the position as Macon-Bibb County’s arts agency. Each year, our city’s arts community becomes more appreciated and recognized. The arts play an essential role in breaking down barriers that can damage a community’s growth. It also serves as a means to create a scene for the locals and visitors. So, we need liaisons like the Macon Arts Alliance to recognize artists and arts organizations that create a vibrancy that will benefit our economy and its makers.