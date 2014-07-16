Disco night at the July 10 Summer Dance

By Dayna Martinez, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

Hundreds of people boogied on down to Rice Park on July 10th for Summer Dance – man, it was Disco night! The weather was beautiful, and so were the people, as they learned some ‘far out’ dance moves from the Arthur Murray dance instructors. And then, the party really started when Boogie Wonderland took the stage! Here are some photos of the awesome evening:

Boogie Wonderland. Photo by Dayna Martinez

The Arthur Murray Saint Paul dance instructors. Photo by Dayna Martinez

Groovy disco chicks! Photo by Jessica Petrie

And, click here to see a video of Disco Night! (Video by Jessica Petrie)

Join us on Thursday, July 17th, for more fun on the dance floor for Salsa night! We will welcome back to the Summer Dance stage one of our most popular bands, Salsa del Soul. Salsa del Soul is a group of talented musicians performing the best Latin music styles including Son, Son Montuno, Plena, Cha-cha-cha, Bachata, Timba and, of course, Salsa! Manny and Carmen Rubio, with help from their two daughters, will provide the dance instruction at 6PM, and the band plays at 7:15PM.

Salsa del Soul in action. Photo courtesy of Salsa del Soul