Documentary debuts on South Florida youth poetry effort

As part of Louder Than A Bomb Florida, a youth poetry slam in South Florida, NBC6 decided to produce an original short documentary surrounding the efforts of one of the youth poets, Zoharian Williams.

“The Changes of Zoharian Williams” aired during a commercial-free, 30-minute special on NBC6 in April. On May 19, there was a live screening of the film at the city of Sunrise’s amazing theatre. The poet, producers of the film and other key members participated in a panel discussion after the screening, and Zoharian was honored by Sunrise with a proclamation.