And also don’t call my art “feminine” Or, do. That is the crux of the show at Pan American Art Projects, “Don’t Call Me Pretty,” which opened up on Thursday night with a panel discussion (to a packed house) on women and art.

Is there something inherently feminine in art made by women? That’s a question that has been swirling around for ages. Find out for yourself, after observing the works of the 21 artists who comprise this show, all from the Pan American collection. It’s an amazingly wide array of work, from established and emerging artists from a variety of cultures and backgrounds.

In the main room there’s a large sculpture from the confrontational Cuban artist Tania Bruguera, called “Made in India;” and a piece crafted from film negatives, necessarily blurring the world view, from Rosangela Renno. In the back room Andrea Cote has fashioned her pieces from hair — both a feminine touch and a sightly disturbing one too. A print from Marta Maria Perez Bravo is ghost-like and eerie, while the Oriental-inspired painting — actually gouache and silk thread on paper bags — from Maysey Craddock is just lovely. That’s just a few of the highlights.

The German philosopher once wrote: “Neither for music, nor poetry, nor the plastic arts do they possess any real feeling or receptivity…Nor can one expect anything else from women if one considers that the most eminent heads of the entire sex have proved incapable of a truly great, genuine achievement in art.” If that’s not enough to prompt such diverse, sprawling group show (and call together some panelists that included the Frost Museum’s director Carol Damien, the collector Estelle Berg, and artists Carolina Sardi and Michelle Wienberg), we don’t know what is.