Don’t miss 2011 TED Fellow photographer Camille Seaman

She’ll lecture tonight only, starting at 7 p.m. in Storrs Hall 110. This is inside of the School of Architecture at University of North Carolina at Charlotte. It is free for students and members of The Light Factory and only $5 for non-members.

With her series, “The Last Iceberg,” Seaman chronicles icebergs that are visually beautiful yet mysterious. Often in the final stages of existence, their isolation reminds us of the ecological changes that are happening in the world today. She says, “As an artist, connection is very important to me. Through my work I’m trying to articulate that humans are not separate from nature and that everything is interconnected.”

Seaman — both a 2011 TED Fellow and 2007 Critical Mass Top Monograph Award Winner — also has photographs from this series currently on display in the Knight Gallery as part of “The Calm before the Storm” exhibition. This show is on view through May 13 and is in the Knight Gallery of The Light Factory inside Spirit Square in uptown Charlotte.

These photographs are incredible and should be seen in person, but even the way Seaman discusses her work is poetic. She says icebergs have a distinct way of interacting with their environment and continues in describing it as, “not a death, or end, when they melt, but a continuation of their path through the cycle of life.”