Don’t miss 2011 TED Fellow photographer Camille Seaman

Tonight, March 22, The Light Factory (a Knight Arts grantee) is bringing distinguished lecturer and photographer Camille Seaman to speak as part of its series “The Light Factory Luminaries: Artists Behind the Viewfinder.” This is an amazing opportunity to meet and get personal insight from a very talented artist, who is currently living on the West Coast.
She’ll lecture tonight only, starting at 7 p.m. in Storrs Hall 110. This is inside of the School of Architecture at University of North Carolina at Charlotte. It is free for students and members of The Light Factory and only $5 for non-members.
With her series, “The Last Iceberg,” Seaman chronicles icebergs that are visually beautiful yet mysterious. Often in the final stages of existence, their isolation reminds us of the ecological changes that are happening in the world today. She says, “As an artist, connection is very important to me. Through my work I’m trying to articulate that humans are not separate from nature and that everything is interconnected.”
Seaman — both a 2011 TED Fellow and 2007 Critical Mass Top Monograph Award Winner — also has photographs from this series currently on display in the Knight Gallery as part of “The Calm before the Storm” exhibition. This show is on view through May 13 and is in the Knight Gallery of The Light Factory inside Spirit Square in uptown Charlotte.
These photographs are incredible and should be seen in person, but even the way Seaman discusses her work is poetic. She says icebergs have a distinct way of interacting with their environment and continues in describing it as, “not a death, or end, when they melt, but a continuation of their path through the cycle of life.”
Camille Seaman was born to a Native American (Shinnecock tribe) father and African-American mother. She graduated in 1992 from the State University of New York at Purchase. Her photographs have been published in National Geographic Magazine, Italian Geo, The New York Times Sunday magazine, Newsweek, Outside, Zeit Wissen, Men’s Journal, Camera Arts, Issues, PDN and American Photo.
For more information on Camille Seaman and The Light Factory’s Luminaries Lecture series: www.lightfactory.org/luminaries-lecture-series. The Luminaries Lecture Series is presented by The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, with assistance from the Carolina School of Broadcasting.
