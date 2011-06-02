Don’t miss Mint Museum Uptown’s last First Friday

Within the Mint Museums there is a wide variety of art to see and events to chose from. Friday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. will be the Mint Museum Uptown’s final First Friday of the season. The night’s theme, “EleMint,” corresponds with the exhibit “Attitude and Alchemy: The Metalwork of Gary Noffke,” which is on view through September 11, 2011.

During this last First Friday, enjoy all the elements the Mint Museum Uptown has to offer, including a portrait artist demo by Gordon David Brown, a FEBI STYLE fashion show, drop-in tours, as well as enjoying the party (with a cash bar) in the EleMint Lounge on the Mattye and Marc Silverman Terrace. Hear DJ Encore spinning on the turntables as you take in the view from this terrace, which is one of the best in uptown Charlotte.

The Noffke show is a treat for anyone who’s ever picked up a spoon. Described as the “ultimate maverick,” Noffke dedicated himself to metalsmithing for nearly 50 years, passionately exploring surface, form and function, while simultaneously embracing and challenging tradition. “Attitude and Alchemy” spans Noffke’s career from the 1960s to present day and presents an interesting variety of his creations throughout the years. His work is distinctive with characteristics like humor, spontaneity and expediency.

Many of the objects on display are used daily by Noffke to garden, cook, eat and drink. Accompanying the exhibit is a video of Noffke creating in his studio. (This video gives visitors an unusual glimpse into a working artist’s world and insight into the works of art, themselves.) Noffke is quite a character, who says, “I like to break the rules.” His approach to art and the Mint’s presentation help to make this work very real. One could imagine using his objects in day-to-day life. This show gives a deeper understanding and interest in functional art/crafts and marrying high art with everyday design.

The actual objects Noffke collected that were pulled from his studio are a fascinating part of the show. These offer a sneak peek into his working environment and provide us with a deeper understanding of his process, technique and personality.

Finally, for the family, on June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m., mark your calendars for “Day of the Dad.” Inspired by the Noffke exhibit, explore your creative side with the “Duct Tape Sculpture Challenge,” as well as through the super cool science booth, with Discovery Place specialists.

The Mint Museum Uptown is a beautiful, inspiring environment to explore fine art and crafts from all over the world. And, it offers a wide array of activities to participate and learn more through these exhibitions.