Don’t miss National YoungArts Week 2015
During National YoungArts Week, which takes place in Miami each year, approximately 170 YoungArts Finalists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts to work with distinguished master teachers and mentors in their field. Each night these talented young artists will wow audiences through performances, film screenings, an art exhibition, writers’ readings and a jazz combo performance. It’s not to be missed!
Click here for the master calendar. If you can’t attend the events, the National YoungArts Foundation is live-streaming performances. Visit youngarts.org for details.
Enjoy the video above and images below from last year’s National YoungArts Week. Click here to read about musician Joshua Bell’s experience at last year’s festival.
